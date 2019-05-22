Those for and against abortion speak out as Senate passes bill to ban procedure in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Democrat State Representative Katrina Jackson spoke at the capitol Tuesday, May 21 about why she stands with the Senate as they passed House Bill 425, also known as the Love Life Amendment. The amendment would remove language from the state’s constitution securing the right to abortion.
“When you stand with Right to Life, you stand with women. I’m here to say that I’m pro-woman I’m pro-life because abortions hurt more women than anything else,” said Jackson.
However, some against the bill say denying abortion is a war on women.
“This is a continued attack on women’s rights, on women’s bodies. Abortions are a personal issue and across the country, especially southern states, we’re seeing how it’s just an attack on women," said Deon Haywood, executive director of Women with a Vision.
Representative Jackson says their fight is to protect the right to human life. Other female state legislators join her at the capitol, along with a physician who says she was almost aborted after her mother was raped.
"I feel like it’s a wonderful success story about how my mother persevered having been offered an abortion in 1958, and choosing to give birth to me instead in the midst of her suffering. You don’t know who you’re killing when you abort babies. It may be a very crucial person in your life or in your children’s life,” said Dr. Sally Ball.
Some believe the decision about abortion should be for the mother to make.
“Each person should be allowed to make that decision for themselves with their doctor and their family, and I do not think that other people, including legislature, have a right to tell women what to do with their bodies,” said Angela Adkins, director for state chapter of the National Organization for Women.
The Senate passed the bill with 31 to 4 vote.
