Sulphur Police arrest 5 accused of having inappropriate relationships with juvenile

“There are some apps that allow parents to limit what the child can do on those apps,” Briscoe said. “But ultimately it comes down to parents checking their kids’ phones, seeing what they’re doing because it’s so easy for these kids to become victimized. Sexual predators are doing this daily. They are going over and over and over again just preying on these juveniles who just don’t understand the severity of what’s going on. Some of these sexual predators, what they’ll do is pry the juvenile just to see what they can get out of them. Once they start getting things out of them, they’ll just keep asking for more and more and more.”