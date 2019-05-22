St. Vincent De Paul cuts ribbon on new Sweet Dreams Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the cutting of a ribbon, St. Vincent de Paul officially opened its Sweet Dreams Center, adding to the number of beds and resources the shelter offers to those who are homeless in Baton Rouge.
After several years of construction, the center now offers shelter to those in need.
"We are now the only place in town that can take women with male children over the age 5. We’re also the only place in town who can take a father who has become homeless and we’re also the only place in the area which can take an intact family,” said Cary Kearny, a board member with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
The new Sweet Dreams Center has been open for about a year now; Wednesday was just the first time it was shown off to the public. Besides the ribbon cutting, it was also a groundbreaking for a new phase of expansion.
Michael Acaldo, the CEO of St. Vincent de Paul, says it will primarily serve as a day shelter, but can also house people during emergency situations.
"During a freeze night or a hurricane night, we are always full. You can never have enough beds for the homeless and St. Vincent de Paul is built on giving a hand up and trying to break the cycle of homelessness,” Acaldo said.
The new building will be able to store 36 beds if needed.
The expansion was made possible by a $1 million grant from East Baton Rouge Parish. Acaldo says it will not cover the entirety of the expenses and St. Vincent de Paul will need donations. Click here to donate.
