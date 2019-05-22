SEC Tournament: LSU vs Mississippi State

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 5 seed LSU beat No. 12 seed South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Tournament and has advanced to play No. 4 seed Mississippi State Wednesday night.
The Tigers (35-22, 17-13 SEC) beat the Gamecocks 8-6 Tuesday night after trailing 5-1 early in the game.
Mississippi State (45-11, 20-10 SEC) finished the regular season tied for first with Arkansas in the West, but was swept by the Razorbacks in April.
MSU came into the tournament winners of 13 of its last 15 games and the No. 4 seed.
The Tigers won two out of three games against the Bulldogs earlier in the season when the two teams met in Starkville.
March SEC Matchup:
- Game 1: MSU 6, LSU 5
- Game 2: LSU 10, MSU 5
- Game 3: LSU 11, MSU 2
The Bulldogs average 8.5 runs per game and are hitting .321, with 141 doubles, 9 triples, and 60 home runs.
MSU’s Leading Hitters:
- Jake Mangum: .375 batting average, 20 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, and 39 RBI
- Tanner Allen: .348 batting average, 20 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, and 59 RBI
- Justin Foscue: .348 batting average, 21 doubles, 14 home runs, and 56 RBI
- Dustin Skelton: .301 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs, and 46 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.5 runs per game and is batting .273 as a team with 85 doubles, 8 triples, and 57 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Josh Smith: .344 batting average, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, and 36 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .321 batting average, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs, and 59 RBI
- Zach Watson: .320 batting average, 16 doubles, 5 home runs, and 31 RBI
- Giovanni DiGiacomo: .293 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 12 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .291 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs, and 48 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 21, Perfect Game 18, D1 Baseball 16, Baseball America 16
- MSU: Collegiate Baseball 6, Perfect Game 4, D1 Baseball 3, Baseball America 5
Wednesday’s SEC Tournament lineup:
- 9:30 a.m.: (15) Texas A&M vs (6) Georgia on the SEC Network
- 1:00 p.m.: (23) Ole Miss vs (5) Arkansas on the SEC Network
- 4:30 p.m.: Auburn vs (2) Vanderbilt on the SEC Network
- 8:00 p.m.: (17) LSU vs (3) Mississippi State on the SEC Network
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.