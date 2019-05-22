Saints annouce roster moves: signing three players, waiving three others

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In the midst of their first week of OTA’s, the Saints made some roster moves Wednesday. The team announced they’ve signed tackle Marshall Newhouse, center Ryan Groy and safety Terrell Williams, Jr.
Newhouse is a nine-year NFL veteran has appeared in 114 career regular season games for the Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Bills and Carolina Panthers with 72 starts at both the left and right tackle.
Groy, 6-5, 320, has played five years in the NFL with 17 career starts for the Bears and Bills. In 2018, he started six games in Buffalo.
Williams spent his rookie season on injured reserve after signing with the San Francisco 49ers last year.
To make room the team waived/terminated the contracts of: guard Mike Herndon, wide receiver Micah Wright and tackle Derek Newton
