Registration open for BREC 2019 Summer Camps

Information provided by BREC
For decades, BREC’s Summer Camps have been an inclusive, family tradition in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Parents recognize the quality of BREC’s summer program which is loaded with a diverse curriculum of fun, memory-making activities that are second to none. Campers experience recreational games, community field trips, recreational sports, cultural arts, develop new friendships and more.
From recreation and theatre to animals and science, there is a camp for children of all abilities, ages and interests!
BREC offers inclusive opportunities to all patrons. If your child has a disability, our staff would like to meet with you.
We recommend a recreational assessment be performed by a BREC employee prior to camp.
To learn more about BREC Summer Camps, CLICK HERE.
