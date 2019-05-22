President Trump sends birthday letter to 100-year-old woman in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Mrs. Christine Spring from Denham Springs has a very special 100th birthday, so special that the leader of our nation even sent a special card.
“We hope your heart is filled with joy knowing that you have experienced this country’s greatest blessing, the freedom and affection of family and friends who have lived a long fulfilled life,” said Mayor Gerard Landry, reading from a birthday card sent by President Donald Trump.
The letter was signed by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Mrs. Spring turned 100 on May 18. On Wednesday, May 22, Mayor Landry presented Mrs. Spring that very special card at the nursing home she calls home.
Happy birthday to Mrs. Spring!
