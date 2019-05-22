PAW Patrol Live! coming to Baton Rouge in November; tickets on sale May 31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - PAW Patrol Live! is coming to Baton Rouge in November.
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are presenting “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Raising Cane’s River Center November 1 through 3. During the action-packed, music-filled show, the heroic pups will embark on a pirate-themed adventure to find hidden treasure. Tickets for the show go on sale May 31 and can be bought online here.
In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!
SHOWTIMES
- Friday, Nov. 1 - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2 - 10 a.m., 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 3 - 12 p.m., 4 p.m.
Tickets start at $19 each and can also be purchased at the River Center Box Office. A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) packages are available and start at $125. Packages feature premium seating, a commemorative lanyard, and a meet and greet after the show with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.
