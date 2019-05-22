Parts of Assumption Parish could see flood waters for another month

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Roads and highways are covered with water, and now, the flooding is threatening homes in Assumption Parish.
"It kind of blew me away because I didn’t expect it to be this high,” said Sonia Coupel; she lives on the bayou in Pierre Part.
Coupel says the water was not in her yard the morning of Tuesday, May 21, but now it’s up to her house.
"We’re surrounded because it’s coming from the back and from the bayou as well, so there’s nowhere for the waters to go,” she said.
After living there for years, she says she has never seen the water get this high.
“It’s shocking, but we are fairly high. I’m just praying for the people that aren’t as high. Lot’s of people are sand bagging, trying to rush to pick up their belongings, and try to save what they have," she said.
Over at one of the sand bag stations across town, Joann Leal and her newfound friends worked feverishly to fill bags in hopes they will keep the water out.
"I've been out here since about maybe 10 this morning,” Leal said. “We're trying to fill up this trailer to go finish sandbagging at our office and then I think we're going to go to our house and start putting them before it gets too far on the road."
Assumption’s director for the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, John Boudreaux, says the water is a result of high water levels on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers, coupled with rains over the weekend. He says the waters will not recede anytime soon.
"The heights and the prediction with the Atchafalaya in Morgan City isn't going to crest until the end of the month and then it's a slow decrease in water heights after that,” Boudreaux said. “So we have another month of this high water and any rainfall we receive gets put right on top of what's already there."
Until the waters do go down, it’s more sand bags and prayers for those in Assumption Parish.
"I just pray that the waters recede soon and for everyone to stay safe,” Coupel said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.