Officials purchase sandbag machine to help with ‘major flooding event’ in Assumption

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff has announced the purchase of a sandbagging machine, in hopes to relieve what the sheriff has called a “major flooding event.”
Sheriff Leland Falcon says in the past, the parish has had to borrow machines from the state to bag sand. "That leaves us in a precarious position as those machines are needed by many agencies in many areas," Sheriff Falcon said. "This gives us the ability to get somewhat ahead of the process during the non-high-water periods."
Roads and highways in the parish have been covered with water as a result of heavy rains earlier this month. Water in backyards has threatened homes of those who live in the parish.
Pierre Part Elementary ended their school year two days early to keep buses from having to transport students in treacherous conditions.
Officials say the waters are not expected to recede anytime soon.
