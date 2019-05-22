Louisiana’s Gyth Rigdon named runner up in ‘The Voice’ singing competition

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (WAFB) - It’s quite the win for Louisiana. Only a day after Livingston native Laine Hardy was crowned the next American Idol, Gyth Rigdon of Singer, Louisiana was named runner up in “The Voice” signing competition.
The 25-year-old says his journey began at just 3-years-old. By the time he was 8, the singer says her was performing a churches, private parties, and talent shows.
The singer performed on Blake Shelton’s team throughout the competition, capturing the hearts of thousands of viewers across the country.
Rigdon’s appearance on the show, now in season 16, was his second attempt to take home the crown. He previously auditioned in 2014.
Rigdon currently has two albums under his belt.
