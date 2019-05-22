Officials announce cancellation of inaugural HBCU World Series

CHICAGO (WAFB) - The Southern University Athletic Department announced Wednesday that the HBCU World Series has been canceled.
SU officials initially tweeted out the game was canceled due to expected severe weather in the forecast. They later sent a news release that stated the terms of the contract between Southern and BCSG were not fulfilled before the team left Baton Rouge.
Southern was scheduled to face North Carolina A&T in Chicago for the inaugural game Friday at 1 p.m.
The university said it will host a viewing party for the NCAA Baseball Regional Show.
The team matchups will be announced Monday.
