Officials announce cancellation of inaugural HBCU World Series

Officials announce cancellation of inaugural HBCU World Series
(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | May 22, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 4:53 PM

CHICAGO (WAFB) - The Southern University Athletic Department announced Wednesday that the HBCU World Series has been canceled.

RELATED STORIES:

SU officials initially tweeted out the game was canceled due to expected severe weather in the forecast. They later sent a news release that stated the terms of the contract between Southern and BCSG were not fulfilled before the team left Baton Rouge.

Southern was scheduled to face North Carolina A&T in Chicago for the inaugural game Friday at 1 p.m.

The university said it will host a viewing party for the NCAA Baseball Regional Show.

The team matchups will be announced Monday.

Click here for more on the watch party

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.