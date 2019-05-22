FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances near zero for Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heading into the late morning hours, temperatures are already pushing into the mid/upper 80°s, with no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
So, if you were hoping for a change in the forecast – maybe cooler temperatures and at least a spotty shower, or two – that unfortunately won’t be happening today, or for that matter, anytime soon! Early morning “lows” continue to run 8 – 10 degrees too warm for late May; in the mid to upper 70°s – the “official” low for the metro area today was 75°. Obviously, we’re already well on the way to an afternoon high of 91°, southerly winds may be a bit breezy at times, so that will help (a little) with the heat
Overnight, a few clouds, a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, it’s the same basic forecast – mostly sunny and too hot for this time of year, a high in the lower 90°s.
