FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances near zero for Memorial Day weekend

So, if you were hoping for a change in the forecast – maybe cooler temperatures and at least a spotty shower, or two – that unfortunately won’t be happening today, or for that matter, anytime soon! Early morning “lows” continue to run 8 – 10 degrees too warm for late May; in the mid to upper 70°s – the “official” low for the metro area today was 75°. Obviously, we’re already well on the way to an afternoon high of 91°, southerly winds may be a bit breezy at times, so that will help (a little) with the heat