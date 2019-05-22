FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid conditions expected for Memorial Day weekend

High pressure aloft not only keeps us dry through the week, but will still be acting as a rainfall and cloud cover inhibitor right into the middle of next week. Not only do we stay dry into next week, but many days will be mostly sunny, with sunshine heating things up quickly each morning. At the same time, we will keep a southeast to south low-level flow going, which will continue to pump Gulf moisture into the Bayou State. That Gulf humidity will combine with those daytime 90s to push heat index readings (what it “feels like”) to near 100° or more over most of the next seven to ten days.