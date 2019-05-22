FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid conditions expected for Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Alert Forecast remains essentially unchanged as of Wednesday evening. Abundant sunshine and summer-like heat will be the main weather stories through the rest of the week and the Memorial Day weekend too.
You can expect morning starts in the 70s for the next few days, with minimums potentially dipping into the upper 60s to near 70° over the upcoming three-day weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, but could sneak up into the mid 90s for some WAFB neighborhoods over the extended holiday weekend.
High pressure aloft not only keeps us dry through the week, but will still be acting as a rainfall and cloud cover inhibitor right into the middle of next week. Not only do we stay dry into next week, but many days will be mostly sunny, with sunshine heating things up quickly each morning. At the same time, we will keep a southeast to south low-level flow going, which will continue to pump Gulf moisture into the Bayou State. That Gulf humidity will combine with those daytime 90s to push heat index readings (what it “feels like”) to near 100° or more over most of the next seven to ten days.
The extended outlook does offer some modest rain chances for next Thursday and Friday (May 30 and 31). While most of you have seen more than enough rain in recent weeks, passing showers by the end of May will be welcomed by lawns and gardens after this prolonged stretch of hot, dry days ahead.
