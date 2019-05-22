False River reopens ahead of Memorial Day weekend

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials say False River will be reopened in time for Memorial Day weekend.
A safety inspection was completed by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to Pointe Coupee government officials, the lake will be reopened at noon on Wednesday, May 22, however, it is still about "normal pool stage."
Heavy downpours earlier this month caused the waterway to swell, flooding streets and yards of people who live in the area.
Boasters should be aware and abide by all no wake zones and are urged to use extreme caution due to the possibility of floating debris and submerged objects that may not be fully visible.
