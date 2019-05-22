Fake tickets to Woodlawn High graduation possibly sold to unsuspecting parents, loved ones

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Someone may have sold fake tickets to Woodlawn High School’s graduation.
WAFB received numerous calls from parents and family members the evening of Tuesday, May 21, saying some people were not being allowed inside the school’s graduation ceremony at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge because their tickets were not valid.
Supposedly, these people not being allowed inside were told by school administrators at the door that their tickets did not have the proper “seal,” leading them to believe fake tickets were somehow sold to parents and loved ones.
Recently, at another graduation ceremony, parents were turned away after issues involving the venue reportedly being at capacity.
WAFB has reached out to EBRPSS for comment on the situation, but has not yet heard back from the school system.
