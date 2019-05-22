Driver facing DWI, vehicular homicide charges in fatal head-on crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and one seriously injured in a head-on wreck Tuesday, May 21 in Livingston Parish.
Louisiana State Police says the wreck happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Highways 16 and 1032 in Livingston Parish near Denham Springs. LSP says Donna Ray, 59, of Denham Springs, was killed in the wreck. The second driver, Todd Green, 45, of Ponchatoula was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Green’s car crossed the center line and struck Ray’s head-on.
Green was arrested and will be booked when he gets out of the hospital on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, open container, and improper lane usage.
This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.