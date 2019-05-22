Drew Brees talks Saints in 2019

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It’s a question Drew Brees is used to hearing by now. Heading into his 19th NFL season, everyone wants to know, how much longer will the 40-year old continue playing?
“I’m just going to take it one game at a time, one opportunity at a time," Brees said. " I love playing the game of football; I love my teammates. We have a lot to accomplish, and we have a great opportunity ahead of us.”
That they do.
In 2019, once again, the Saints are considered a contender and return most of the same players that came within one missed call of a Super Bowl.
The biggest exception is running back, Mark Ingram.
“Losing Mark was tough because he was a phenomenal teammate," Brees explained. "He was a teammate of mine for what, eight years? He was a great friend, a great teammate. He was heart and soul really one of the guys who was heart and soul of the locker room. So well loved, was such a great worker was such a great professional and was a great influence on the young players.”
Speaking of young players, the Saints added more of them with a five-man class that included Texas A&M center Erik McCoy. Brees sees the opportunity for all five to get on the field quickly.
“Our coaches, our front office are very excited about who we were able to acquire in the draft. Listen, only time will tell. Everyone wants to be a draft expert but you can’t be an expert until guys actually play on the field, but I think these guys can contribute right away.”
This week at OTA’s will be their first chance to prove Brees right.
