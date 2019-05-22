Dept. of Health monitoring hep A outbreak in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) confirms they are monitoring an outbreak of hepatitis A in Livingston Parish.
LDH says hep A is “a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is a vaccine-preventable illness that is easily spread through close contact, as well as from sharing injection and non-injection drugs.”
One death in the state due to hep A was reported in April.
As of May 17, Louisiana has reported 176 cases of the hepatitis A virus, three of which aren’t connected to the current outbreak. Livingston Parish has the highest number of cases, with somewhere between 41 and 50 people infected. East Baton Rouge Parish is not far behind that figure, with 21 to 30 cases.
LDH updates their website weekly with new information about confirmed cases of hep A. Click here for more.
LDH says symptoms of hep A include:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Dark-colored urine
- Clay-colored bowel movements
- Joint pain
- Jaundice
