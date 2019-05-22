Criminologist speaks on prison reform at Rotary Club of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We need to be smarter with the money we spend on prisons in the United States: That’s the message from Wednesday’s speaker at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.
It’s a concept called justice reinvestment. Dr. Ed Shihadeh says Louisiana is helping to lead the way by using data to track offenders and help get them get into programs that keep them from going back to jail.
“The idea now is to have an informed, evidence-based system on how we make decisions on who gets out early, who gets on parole, and who doesn’t. You can’t just look at somebody and size them up, you need some data, you need some actual evidence, and that’s the system that it’s going to,” said Dr. Shihadeh.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections now uses the program he helped create.
