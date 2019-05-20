Covington teen sentenced to life for the 2016 murder of his stepfather

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Covington man was sentenced to life in prison Monday (May 20), almost two months after he was found guilty of his stepfather’s 2016 murder.
Daniel Hamilton was 16 years old when his stepfather, James “Kenny” Hamilton, was found shot to death inside their Covington home. The teen was arrested after the murder weapon -- a .22-caliber gun -- was found wrapped inside his sweatshirt at a hunting camp.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Daniel Hamilton was angry with his stepfather after he refused to lend the teen his truck the week before. On March 4, 2016, Kenny Hamilton was eating dinner when investigators say his stepson approached him from behind and shot him in the head multiple times.
After the shooting, the teen stole his stepfather’s two vehicles and debit card, and investigators say he spent the next two days at a hunting camp, partying and drinking with his friends. Investigators also say Daniel Hamilton returned to the house and while his friends waited outside, passed by his stepfather’s body to get their PlayStation, which they then sold.
Three days later, a group of family members and friends went to check on Kenny Hamilton after he missed work without warning, when they found his dead body.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Hamilton confessed to his crimes to an inmate ahead of the trial and said his only regret was “that he didn’t look his father in the face when he shot him.”
In addition to one count of second-degree murder, Hamilton was also found guilty on two counts of solicitation for murder. According to investigators, Hamilton was angry with his aunt and uncle after they requested to have his bond revoked ahead of the trial. The request came after Hamilton was found with a firearm in possession of a gun while he was out on bond, the DA said.
After his bond was revoked, Hamilton talked with his girlfriend and a fellow inmate about having his aunt and uncle killed.
St. Tammany Criminal District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher granted Hamilton the possibility of parole during his life-sentence, following new sentencing guidelines related to offenders who were juveniles at the time of their crimes. Zaunbrecher ordered Hamilton to an additional 20 years for each of the solicitation charges.
