2 arrested after undercover massage parlor operation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two women are behind bars after an undercover investigation into massage parlors in Livingston Parish.
“Several complaints have been received about suspicious activity at these locations over the last couple of months. We then partnered with LSP to look into these complaints. Following an LSP undercover investigation, we executed search warrants and made arrests,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The following women were arrested and charged with prostitution by massage as part of the investigation into A & J Massage in Denham Springs:
- Xu Haiying, 51
- Fu Zhaohua, 57
Bond for both women was set at $500.
Law enforcement officials have given another massage parlor in Denham Springs, Ocean Spa, a cease and desist order, but no arrests have been made in connection with that business at this time.
LPSO says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
