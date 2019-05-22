Arc Baton Rouge opening new headquarters in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Arc Baton Rouge showed off some new space Wednesday, May 22. WAFB’s cameras got a tour of a new 1,200 square foot space the organization is working on. Half of that space will be used to help people with special needs in south Baton Rouge. The organization says the community has been very supportive of the new plan, but it’s parents who are really excited.
“The response from parents has just been overwhelming. Again, there are a lot of youngsters that are transitioning out of high school, but a lot of the parents that were here now, their adult children already participate in our inclusive sports programs and some of our other programs around town,” said Susanne Romig, executive director of Arc Baton Rouge.
The executive director there says the new facility will include classes in things like quilting, sowing, pottery, and even cooking. They’re hoping to have the building ready to go in August.
