Arc Baton Rouge opening new headquarters in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Arc Baton Rouge showed off some new space Wednesday, May 22. WAFB’s cameras got a tour of a new 1,200 square foot space the organization is working on. Half of that space will be used to help people with special needs in south Baton Rouge. The organization says the community has been very supportive of the new plan, but it’s parents who are really excited.