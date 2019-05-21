3 Tigers earn SEC Baseball honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference has announced its 2019 Baseball Awards and the list includes three Tigers.
Outfielder Antoine Duplantis was named second-team All-SEC, pitcher Cole Henry was named to the freshman All-SEC team and outfielder Zach Watson earned SEC all-defensive team honors.
Duplantis is hitting .318 with six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBI heading into the SEC Tournament.
Henry is 4-2 on the mound this year with a 3.26 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.
Watson has been perfect in the field this season, committing no errors in 120 chances.
Other Awards:
- Player of the Year: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt
- Pitcher of the Year: Ethan Small, Mississippi State
- Freshman of the Year: JT Ginn, Mississippi State
- Coach of the Year: Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt
- Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee
