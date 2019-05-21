3 Tigers earn SEC Baseball honors

3 Tigers earn SEC Baseball honors
(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | May 21, 2019 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference has announced its 2019 Baseball Awards and the list includes three Tigers.

Outfielder Antoine Duplantis was named second-team All-SEC, pitcher Cole Henry was named to the freshman All-SEC team and outfielder Zach Watson earned SEC all-defensive team honors.

LSU right fielder Antoine Duplantis
LSU right fielder Antoine Duplantis (Source: Josh Auzenne)

Duplantis is hitting .318 with six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBI heading into the SEC Tournament.

LSU pitcher Cole Henry
LSU pitcher Cole Henry (Source: Josh Auzenne)

Henry is 4-2 on the mound this year with a 3.26 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.

LSU center fielder Zach Watson
LSU center fielder Zach Watson (Source: WAFB)

Watson has been perfect in the field this season, committing no errors in 120 chances.

Other Awards:

  • Player of the Year: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt
  • Pitcher of the Year: Ethan Small, Mississippi State
  • Freshman of the Year: JT Ginn, Mississippi State
  • Coach of the Year: Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt
  • Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.