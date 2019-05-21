Teachers unions speak out about alleged sexual misconduct, toxic culture involving McKinley high principal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Representatives with the Louisiana Association of Educators (LAE) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) spoke out Tuesday afternoon with complaints against the principal of McKinley High School.
The organizations say Dr. Esrom Pitre “rules with intimidation” and a “culture of retaliation.”
Union members are demanding an investigation into the principal. According to a survey the unions conducted, in which about 30 percent of employees at the school responded, teachers are complaining about sexual misconduct, a toxic working environment, and other issues involving the principal.
Some of the specific complaints anonymously reported in the survey include:
“He hugs me and draws my body into his; it’s not a professional way to hug someone. I hate it.”
“When I went into the [dance] class, Dr. Pitre was sitting in a chair looking at the dancers as if her were in a trance… He was so busy looking at the girls lustfully, I don’t think he realized I had stepped into the room.”
“One teacher is untouchable no matter what she does or does not do. In fact, some have been given promotions or unwarranted positions and continue to be excused for behavior others are written up for.”
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has released a statement about the allegations, asking any employees with complaints to come forward to file formal grievances with the school board’s human resources department.
The full statement reads:
“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System values its employees and urges anyone with a grievance or complaint to file a formal report with the Human Resources department. All formal allegations made will be investigated. We will continue to act in the best interest of our students, families and employees.”
