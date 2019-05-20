Sumter Police searching for missing active-duty Airman

Jose Llanes
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 20, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 10:14 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Shaw Air Force Base, is searching for an active duty airman who has been reported missing.

Jose Llanes was last seen by his family at his residence on Lynam Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

Jose Llanes (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
According to officials, Llanes has black hair, brown eyes,160 pounds and 5 '1.

He drives a black 2007 Ford Mustang with a South Carolina license plate.

If you see Llanes or know where he may be, please call Lt. Lee Monahan at (803) 436-2161 or Sumter Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 to leave an anonymous tip.

