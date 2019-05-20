Sumter Police searching for missing active-duty Airman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Shaw Air Force Base, is searching for an active duty airman who has been reported missing.
Jose Llanes was last seen by his family at his residence on Lynam Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.
According to officials, Llanes has black hair, brown eyes,160 pounds and 5 '1.
He drives a black 2007 Ford Mustang with a South Carolina license plate.
If you see Llanes or know where he may be, please call Lt. Lee Monahan at (803) 436-2161 or Sumter Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 to leave an anonymous tip.
