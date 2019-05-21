Saints sign defensive end Wes Horton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have signed former Carolina Panthers defensive end, Wes Horton. Horton has spent his entire six-year career with the Panthers after signing there as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
In 2018, Horton appeared in all 16 games with eight starts for the Panthers. He finished the year with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks. In 2017, he posted career-highs with 5.5 quarterback takedowns and three forced fumbles.
The Saints were seeking depth along their defensive line. To make room for Horton, the Saints waived linebacker Darrell Williams.
