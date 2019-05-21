Pro-life, pro-choice groups to meet at Capitol ahead of Tuesday abortion debates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Groups of people from both pro-life and pro-choice sides of the abortion debate will rally at the Capitol Tuesday as lawmakers prepare for another round of heated discussion.
The Senate will vote on House Bill 425, the “Love Life” amendment, which would change Louisiana’s constitution to say there is no right to an abortion or to public funds allowed for the procedure. HB 425 is one of two anti-abortion bills currently moving through legislature.
Rep. Katrina Jackson, the author of HB 425, as well as other women legislators and a Shreveport woman conceived in rape will hold a press conference at the Capitol at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the #StopTheBans website, pro-choice advocates are planning to be at the Capitol building at noon as well to "speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women.”
Rep. Jackson’s bill gained overwhelming support from House lawmakers, who approved it with an 80-10 vote in April. If the amendment gets two-thirds of the Senate’s votes, it will be placed on an Oct. 12 ballot for voters to decide.
The proposed amendment would effectively ban abortion in Louisiana only if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, its landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Louisiana is among six states that have what pro-choice advocates call “trigger laws,” making abortion immediately illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
A second ‘heartbeat’ bill, which would ban abortions in Louisiana as early as six weeks into pregnancy, is also up for full House consideration, one step from final passage. Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated he would sign the measure if it reaches his desk.
