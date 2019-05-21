Paranormal TV show ‘Ghosts of Morgan City’ to premiere in June

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Morgan City and the surrounding area will serve as the setting for a new paranormal-themed reality TV show entitled Ghosts of Morgan City.
In each of the eight, one-hour episodes a paranormal investigative team led by Louisiana native Jereme Leonard, former FBI agent Ben Hansen, and psychic medium Sarah Lemos investigate paranormal complaints from Morgan City Police Chief James Blair.
The investigations take the team throughout Morgan City and St. Mary Parish.
According to the Travel Channel, there has been a “surge in unusual emergency calls related to unexplained paranormal encounters.”
Shepherdstown Police Chief Mike King, who was featured on the TV show Ghosts of Shepherdstown, advised Chief Blair to recruit a team of paranormal experts after “a similar situation” in Shepherdstown, W. Va., according to the network.
Diane Wiltz, a Morgan City-area historian, assists the paranormal investigators in uncovering the area’s haunted history.
The premiere episode focuses on paranormal activity linked the first woman executed in Louisiana.
Ghosts of Morgan City will air on the Travel Channel at 8 p.m. on June 21.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.