OUR TURN: SU Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congrats to the Southern Jags Baseball Team on bringing home the SWAC tournament championship trophy this weekend!
The championship didn’t come easy, with the Jags earning two dramatic comeback wins. And comeback may be the perfect word to summarize this season for the Jags. Southern pulled off an incredible worst-to-first turnaround, going from last place in the SWAC last year and only 9 wins to 30 wins and a tournament championship this year.
Much of the credit for the turnaround goes to second-year head coach Kerrick Jackson who just last week was also named the SWAC Coach of the Year. The tournament championship also guarantees the Jags a spot in the NCAA Regionals that get underway at the end of next week. It will be their first appearance in the tournament in 10 years.
What a season it’s been and we wish the Jags the best of luck going forward.
