New memorial at capitol dedicated to guardsmen who have lost their lives serving the country

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the shadow of the capitol Tuesday, the state dedicated a new memorial to national guardsmen who have lost their lives serving the country.
Many people were curious about a flyover on May 21; it was part of the ceremony, which also featured music from the Army band and a firing-party salute.
“I can’t say I’ve been to all of the state capitols, but I’ve been to a lot of them and I can say there isn’t a more beautiful setting dedicated to veterans than this one right here in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
The monument faces one currently there honoring Gold Star families, which they say was done to signify that the guardsmen watching over those families.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.