’Moonwalker Mike’ overcomes incredible obstacles and graduates from Nicholls State

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - “Moonwalker” Mike Allen first captured our hearts in a 2017 WAFB report when he graduated from East Ascension High School.
Allen completed the next step in his education and has graduated from Nicholls State University’s Bridge to Independence Program on May 18.
The Bridge to Independence certificate program is a two-year program for students with intellectual disabilities.
Students enrolled in the program complete courses at Nicholls while also learning leadership and social skills needed for future employment and independent living.
Allen has special needs. He was born 13 weeks early, weighing a mere 2 lbs., 4 oz. His mother, Lisa Carter, told WAFB in 2017 that he was born with a condition called hydrocephalus, in which fluid builds on the brain.
However, Allen did not allow his condition hinder him from making the most of his high school years. He bowled and ran track for the Special Olympics, sang in his church choir, and volunteered.
It was in high school that earned his nickname “Moonwalker” for moves on the dance floor.
Allen continued to work hard at Nicholls and earned the Bridge to Independence program’s Ambassador’s Award for raising awareness about the program.
Carter told WAFB on May 21 that her family thanks all of the people who made donations and gave encouragement to Allen.
“Words cannot express how grateful we are to be a part of such a loving community!” she said.
Carter says now that Allen is graduated he currently looking for employment.
Here’s a look at his resume:
For more information on the Bridge to Independence program at Nicholls State University at https://www.nicholls.edu/bridge-to-independence/.
