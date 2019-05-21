MISSING: Zachary woman last seen May 14

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman missing out of Zachary.
According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Briana Burkins, 24, was last seen on May 14 getting into a red, short-bed Ford truck at the intersection of Hwy. 190 and North Baptist Road.
Burkins is described a white female, 5'2" tall, and approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean pants.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-634-9181.
