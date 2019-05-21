Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors Zachary ‘double hero’

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, May 21, dozens of bikers from across the Gulf Coast rode into Zachary honoring first responders who have lost their lives.
That includes two in the Baton Rouge area: Zachary police officer and firefighter, Chris Lawton, and West Feliciana firefighter, Russell Achord. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid joined the ride for the last few miles and says he was proud of the community support along the route.
“There were people out in Baker honking their horns, waving, but when we turned into Zachary to see the community out on Highway 19, Highway 64 here, it brought tears to my eyes to see that they care so much about the fallen officers and firefighters,” McDavid said.
The group will be leaving Zachary Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. for anyone who would like to go out and show their support.
