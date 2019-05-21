Grilled Salmon with Olive-Tomato Butter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This fish can be grilled outdoors or baked indoors. The tomato paste is added to the butter mixture for a hint of Italian richness. Any grilling fish may be substituted for salmon.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 (4-ounce) salmon fillets
1 cup pitted black Greek olives, coarsely chopped
1 tbsp tomato paste
¾ cup unsalted butter
1 tbsp minced garlic
¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Preheat oven to 300°F.
In bowl of a food processor, combine olives, tomato paste, minced garlic, and parsley. Pulse 2–3 minutes or until olives are well minced. Add butter and season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Continue to pulse until mixture is well blended and olives and tomato paste are thoroughly distributed throughout butter. Transfer to a serving dish and keep cool. Do not refrigerate.
Preheat an outdoor gas or charcoal grill to high heat according to manufacturer’s directions.
Season salmon well with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Spray grill well with nonstick vegetable spray and grill salmon 3–5 minutes on each side for medium. Immediately place grilled salmon on a cookie sheet and top with 1 tablespoon olive butter.
Place in oven 2–3 minutes to melt butter partially. Remaining butter will melt while salmon is being served. Serve with crusty Ciabatta bread.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.