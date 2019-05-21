Greedy Williams signs deal with Browns

CLEVELAND (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive back Greedy Williams has officially signed with the Cleveland Browns.
The contract is for a reported 4-years, $6.5 million, including $4.1 million guaranteed.
The Browns took Williams in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 46th pick.
The Shreveport native started 24 games at LSU, finishing with eight interceptions, 71 tackles, and 28 passes defended.
He was named a first team All-American in 2018 after earning third team honors as a redshirt freshman in 2017.
Wiliams joins former Tiger greats Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in Cleveland.
