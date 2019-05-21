FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like heat on the way for the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you didn’t get in on the isolated showers yesterday, it looks as if you’ll have to wait a while before that possibility rolls around again.
Out the door on this Tuesday morning, it’s warm and sticky – a clear scan on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, that will likely continue over the course of the next several days – our high today will top out at 90°.
Overnight, partly cloudy – perhaps a few “very spotty” showers, a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, partly cloud and hot, light southerly winds – a high of 91°.
