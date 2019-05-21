FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances near zero for Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you enjoyed Tuesday’s warm and breezy afternoon, then you’re in for another treat as Wednesday shapes up to be much the same. Get set for a partly cloudy sunrise Wednesday, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It becomes breezy by the afternoon once again under fair to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.
The First Alert Forecast continues with fair to partly cloudy skies each day through the Memorial Day weekend.
High pressure aloft will remain in charge all week long, with the overhead clockwise circulation helping to maintain a steady flow of low-level Gulf moisture into the WAFB region. The humidity won’t be oppressive, but it will keep morning minimums a few degrees above normal for this time of year, generally running from near 70° to the mid 70s across the viewing area. At the same time, that high pressure ridge will limit cloud development and that means bountiful sunshine each day. That setup will warm us up into the 90s each day, potentially reaching the mid 90s over the holiday weekend.
Rain chances? They’re near zero right through Memorial Day and into early next week. Given the available Gulf moisture, we can’t completely rule out one or two rogue showers over the next five to seven days, but significant rain is simply not going to happen anytime soon. In fact, the Storm Team forecast for the middle and end of next week (May 29 through 31) calls for isolated showers at best.
In the meantime, we continue to watch the western Atlantic and say “goodbye” to short-lived Andrea, which has weakened and was downgraded to a post-tropical remnant low as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. But early Andrea, forming before the official start of Hurricane Season (June 1) is a reminder that you need to make sure you have your tropical weather plans in order.
And please remember your pets in these sunny 90° days. If they’re going to be outside during the day, make sure they have access to shade and plenty of water.
