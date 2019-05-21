FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances near zero for Memorial Day weekend

High pressure aloft will remain in charge all week long, with the overhead clockwise circulation helping to maintain a steady flow of low-level Gulf moisture into the WAFB region. The humidity won’t be oppressive, but it will keep morning minimums a few degrees above normal for this time of year, generally running from near 70° to the mid 70s across the viewing area. At the same time, that high pressure ridge will limit cloud development and that means bountiful sunshine each day. That setup will warm us up into the 90s each day, potentially reaching the mid 90s over the holiday weekend.