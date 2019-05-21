1 dead, 1 injured in head-on wreck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and one seriously injured in a head-on wreck Tuesday, May 21 in Livingston Parish.
Louisiana State Police says the wreck happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Highways 16 and 1032 in Livingston Parish near Denham Springs. LSP officials confirmed one person involved in the wreck has died, while the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
There’s no word yet on how the crash happened. We will update this story when we get more information.
