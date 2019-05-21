David Gomez to Lead St. Michael High School Baseball Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - David Gomez, former Head Baseball Coach at Eastern New Mexico University, has been named the new head baseball coach for St. Michael High School.
“I want the St. Michael baseball program to be the best version that it can be. I think that this is a chance for us to make St. Michael a part of the fabric of Baton Rouge," Gomez, a Baton Rouge native, said. "I want to be able to foster a good future for the young people that come through the school and win some baseball games in the process.”
Gomez has previously coached six different baseball teams, including Alcorn State University, Frank Philips College, New Mexico Military Institute, and the French National Team. Since 2013 he has held the title of Head Coach at Eastern New Mexico University. As a former collegiate baseball player for Southern University and the New Mexico Military Institute, he played pitcher and outfield.
This past year the SMHS baseball team made it to the Regional Round of State Playoffs with nine players receiving All-District Team Honors. One students also made the Academic All-State team.
Current SMHS head coach, Chris Harrell, accepted a position with Dutchtown High School as defensive coordinator for the football team and assistant baseball coach.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.