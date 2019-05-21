Credit union launches #MayWePayYourMortgage contest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors Federal Credit Union has announced its 4th annual May We Pay Your Mortgage contest.
The credit union will pay one month’s mortgage to one lucky winner. Anyone in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, or West Feliciana parishes is eligible to enter. Membership with the credit union is not required to enter the contest.
“We try to make it fun to follow our social media all of the time. But every May, we like to up the ante. We hope that by paying a monthly mortgage payment, we can help put one of our followers in a better financial position and bring awareness to the mortgage loan options offered at Neighbors,” said Neighbors FCU President and CEO Steve Webb.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.