BRPD motorcycle officer injured in wreck on Nicholson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a wreck Tuesday, May 21.
A spokesperson with BRPD says the officer was on his motorcycle unit headed south on Nicholson Drive while the other vehicle involved in the crash was headed east on South Boulevard when the incident happened. The officer reportedly sustained minor to moderate injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.