BRG, Rouses to host free health event in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General and Rouses Market will offer a free health event on Friday, May 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in Ascension Parish.
The event, scheduled at the Rouses Market on Airline Highway, includes blood pressure, body mass index and eye pressure screenings, as well as heart-healthy recipes and nutrition education.
Primary care physicians from BRGP’s Oak Grove clinic will be on hand, and representatives from Williamson Eye Center will perform eye pressure checks. Members of the BRG Fit! team will also be on site with nutrition tips and healthy recipes.
