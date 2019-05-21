Bill that would allow La. farmers to grow hemp heads to Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would allow Louisiana farmers to grow hemp just cleared its largest hurdle Tuesday morning.
The practice was essentially decriminalized on the federal level in 2018. This bill though, would place tight restrictions on CBD products, which many people are already using. Consumers likely wouldn’t be able to buy them legally in Louisiana until the federal government writes their own set of guidelines for those products.
CBD, of course, is marijuana’s cousin that cannot get a person high. The bill heads to the Senate floor for full debate.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.