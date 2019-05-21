Another fraternity chapter closed at LSU after hazing investigation

LSU has issued the suspension of the LSU chapter of Pi Kappa Phi through May 31, 2023, for a number of violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct. As we stated in the fall when Pi Kappa Phi was placed on interim suspension due to serious allegations, we would follow our process and fully investigate the claims. The results of those investigations are outlined in the outcome letter issued to the fraternity chapter. We appreciate the cooperation the university received from the national Pi Kappa Phi headquarters throughout this process.