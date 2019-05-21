Another fraternity chapter closed at LSU after hazing investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another fraternity house has closed its doors on LSU's campus amid an investigation into the the chapter's behavior.
The investigation into Pi Kappa Phi's Gamma Iota Chapter at LSU began in October of 2018. On May, 13, upon conclusion of the investigation, the fraternity and the university made a mutual decision to close the chapter, according to a press release sent out Tuesday, May 21.
The chapter had allegedly engaged in "activities that violated the fraternity and the univeristy's student code of conduct."
"Closing the chapter was the only appropriate action," said Pi Kappa Phi CEO Mark Timmes. "Student members are expected to uphold the codes of conduct of both the University and Pi Kappa Phi."
Timmes called the chapter's behavior unacceptable and not representative of the values of the fraternity.
A spokesman for LSU released the following statement:
LSU has issued the suspension of the LSU chapter of Pi Kappa Phi through May 31, 2023, for a number of violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct. As we stated in the fall when Pi Kappa Phi was placed on interim suspension due to serious allegations, we would follow our process and fully investigate the claims. The results of those investigations are outlined in the outcome letter issued to the fraternity chapter. We appreciate the cooperation the university received from the national Pi Kappa Phi headquarters throughout this process.
It is unacceptable that some individuals involved in our Greek Life organizations continue to engage in behaviors that don’t have a place on our campus. We again urge students to stop taking part in such activities and to report them to LSU officials if they are seen. These kinds of events, and the penalties that follow, can be easily prevented and take away from the many positive contributions our Greek organizations make to our campus and our community.
Pi Kappa Phi was placed on an interim suspension last fall, and was previously disciplined in 2017, just one month after the hazing death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver.
LSU’s Greek system has been in the spotlight recently as several members of Delta Kappa Epsilon were arrested for alleged hazing activities, including forcing members to lay face down on broken glass while being urinated on.
A bill aimed at making hazing a felony won approval from a Senate panel in April.
