And the winner of the ‘Game of Thrones’ is ...

Daenerys had always vowed to "break the wheel" of Seven Kingdoms rulers, and in some ways she did, yet the show came full circle anyway. Bran's surprise ascent to the throne would have been no shock at all to viewers just after the show's first episode — where he is clearly marked as a chosen figure, forced to witness a beheading by a father teaching him the ways off the world, and pushed to his near-death from a high window only to survive, paralyzed.