Trendon Watford commits to Will Wade and the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trendon Watford, a 5-star power forward from Birmingham, Ala., has signed to play for LSU and head coach Will Wade.
Watford is the No. 4 ranked power forward and 17th overall prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports.
“We are very excited to welcome Trendon Watford to our LSU Basketball family,” Wade said. “He is a versatile forward who has a unique ability to make plays for the team and himself. He’s proven that his game translates to winning at every level. We look forward to playing a role in his continued development.”
The 6 foot 9 inch, 230-pound Mountain Brook High star averaged 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game last season.
He picked LSU over Alabama, Memphis, Indiana and Auburn.
It is the second piece of good news the Tiger basketball program has received in the past two days.
Javonte Smart announced Saturday that he will be returning for his sophomore season at LSU.
The former Scotlandville High point guard averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his freshman season.
Watford is the third signee for LSU for the 2019-20 season along with combo guard James Bishop of Mount Saint Joseph’s High in Baltimore, Md. and Charles Manning, Jr., a shooting guard from Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla.
