Summer programs from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge aim to educate kids, teens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the city’s largest mentor programs, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, was the subject of Monday’s Press Club meeting.
The group’s executive director discussed the projects ahead for his organization. Among them are ACT help for high school students, a dollars and cents class to teach young men about managing money, as well a robotics class that helps kids keep their minds sharp over the summer.
“That’s where middle school students to combat what we all know as ‘summer slide,’ or the fact that students tend to lose a lot of what they gain during last school year over the summer while doing nothing. We wanted to make sure that out mentees and our students had an opportunity to learn during the summer,” said “Trey” Godfrey III, executive director of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.
That robotics class starts again in June.
