Tickets, where to park, what to bring to Bayou Country Superfest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bayou Country Superfest is returning to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge Memorial Day weekend (May 25 and 26).
Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or the Bayou Country Superfest website. Tickets will also be sold at the box office outside Tiger Stadium during the festival. Children under 2-years-old will be admitted for free, with the exception of the VIP Golden Horseshoe.
PARKING INFO
- Parking will be available for first-come first-served purchase on event days.
- Vehicle parking lots will be open on event days beginning at 9 a.m. There is no overnight parking in the vehicle parking lots and vehicles may be towed if left in the lots overnight.
- ADA parking spaces will be available in Lot 108. Shuttle transportation from Lot 108 to the stadium will be available for ADA Festival goers.
TRANSPORTATION INFO
- North Stadium Drive and South Stadium Drive will be closed to automobile traffic. North Stadium Drive between the PMAC and Tiger Stadium will be closed to pedestrians.
- Hotel shuttles/Uber/Lyft/Taxis can drop-off and pick-up passengers in the front part of Lot 406 on Skip Bertman Drive.
FESTIVAL INFO
- Visit Baton Rouge will have a mobile welcome center, Infeaux on the Geaux. The information cart has brochures, pamphlets, and helpful resources on what to do in and around Baton Rouge.
- Bud Light is the Official Beer of Bayou Country Superfest.
- Louisiana Seafood is the best in the world. The Louisiana Seafood Board is happy to partner with Bayou Country Superfest to bring some of the best country artists in the world back to Baton Rouge for another great event.
- The State of Louisiana’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism is a proud sponsor of Bayou Country Superfest, one of the 400+ festivals throughout Louisiana.
- WTGE, WYNK, and WNOE will have booths outside Tiger Stadium with giveaways, games, and prizes.
This is the 10th annual festival, and this year, the festival is returning to Tiger Stadium.
