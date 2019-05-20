1 dead, 4 others shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Five people were shot, one of whom died, early Monday morning on Bacon Street in Alexandria, according to police.
The Alexandria Police Department says around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Bacon Street for a report of someone being shot. When officers got to the scene, that found a male unresponsive in the middle of the street. Medical personnel pronounced him dead. He has not been identified.
Over the next several minutes, police responded to more reports of people being shot. Two males were found at other locations on Bacon Street and two other males went to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, apparently from the same incident.
Chief Jerrod King says this case is actually the first murder of the year.
Detectives continue to work the investigation. Suspect information is not available.
